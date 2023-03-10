The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum will host “Class B Basketball at the State Museum” from March 16-19 in Bismarck.

Historical items including newspaper articles will be on display. Visitors can view two documentaries, “One Shining Moment” and “Basketball, Water, and the Lost City of Elbowoods.” Monitors will stream video footage of past games and activities from Class B towns, and activities for both children and adults will be available.

Class B basketball participants and fans can also share basketball memories with the State Archives. Stories will be recorded by Archives staff during 20-minute sessions this month, virtually or by phone. Time slots are limited and appointments can be made by calling Sarah Walker at 701-328-2723 or emailing smwalker@nd.gov.