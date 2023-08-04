The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is featuring a fine art exhibit from the State Historical Society's collection.

“There’s a Story There: Art in the State Collections” features 19 artworks spanning the 1830s to 2011 by artists including John James Audubon, George Catlin, Karl Bodmer, and John Singer Sargent. Subjects are notable figures from the region’s history, including pioneer Linda W. Slaughter, entrepreneur William George Fargo, and Mandan chief Mató-Tópe (Four Bears), as well as its landscapes, forts, and wildlife. Many of these artworks have undergone conservation.

“People don’t always realize the State Historical Society holds such an extensive collection of North Dakota-related fine art,” said Mark Halvorson, curator of collections research. “But for more than a century, we’ve been acquiring works that reflect the people and landscapes that define the region. This is an opportunity to see them together for the first time.”

“There’s a Story There” runs through February in the Sperry Gallery at the entrance to the State Archives.