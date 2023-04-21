The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is featuring an exhibit exploring the connections between cultural practices, regional landscapes, and tribal stories.

The "On the Edge of the Wind: Native Storytellers & the Land" exhibit is free to the public and on view Thursday through October 2024. It features photographs, artifacts, and videos of elders sharing traditional stories shared with folklorist and photographer Troyd Geist of the Council on the Arts.

“This exhibition is a tribute to the rich legacies and oral traditions that are held and shared by the storytellers,” Exhibitions Manager David Newell said. “Visitors will find contemplative experiences and ways to explore deeply meaningful places and spaces across the region.”

Storytellers include Alvina Alberts (1912-1997), Dakotah; Keith Bear, Mandan/Hidatsa; Francis Cree (1920-2007), Ojibway/Cree/Assiniboine; Alex DeCoteau, Ojibway; Dakota Wind Goodhouse, Lakota; Debbie Gourneau, Ojibway; Calvin Grinnell, Hidatsa; Dan Jerome, Métis/Ojibway; Anna Littleghost, Lakota; Lenore White Lightning, Dakotah; Mary Louise Defender Wilson, Dakotah/Hidatsa; Courtney Yellow Fat, Hunkpapa Lakota; and Marvin Baldeagle Youngman, Ojibway.