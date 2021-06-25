Heritage Center features lecture on pockets

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is hosting a free public lecture by Susan Curtis, collections manager of the Emily Reynolds Historic Costume Collection at North Dakota State University.

“Pockets of Time: The Gendered History of How We Carry Things” is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the center on the state Capitol grounds.

Curtis will share images of historic clothing and explore how the pocket developed in European and American clothing, and how it became a point of contention among women in the 20th century.

The program is related to the temporary exhibit "Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style," which showcases the everyday fashions of North Dakotans shaped by elements such as weather, career choices, cultural traditions, available resources and pop culture. It also is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.

