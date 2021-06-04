Heritage Center features costume design events

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck is hosting a free costume design workshop this weekend.

There also will be a presentation by Camilla Morrison, a costume designer and North Dakota Council on the Arts fellowship recipient.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the workshop "Storytelling through Costume Design" will instruct participants on how to tell their story through the art of costume design. Registration is required at storytelling-costume-design.eventbrite.com. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Morrison will give a presentation titled “Of the Earth: Stories of Women in North Dakota.”