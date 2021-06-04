 Skip to main content
Heritage Center features costume design events
The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck is hosting a free costume design workshop this weekend.

There also will be a presentation by Camilla Morrison, a costume designer and North Dakota Council on the Arts fellowship recipient.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the workshop "Storytelling through Costume Design" will instruct participants on how to tell their story through the art of costume design. Registration is required at storytelling-costume-design.eventbrite.com. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Morrison will give a presentation titled “Of the Earth: Stories of Women in North Dakota.” 

Both programs are related to the temporary exhibit "Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style," which showcases the everyday fashions of North Dakotans shaped by elements such as weather, career choices, cultural traditions, available resources and pop culture.

For more information, go to https://www.history.nd.gov/events/.

