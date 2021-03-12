Heritage Center features clothing exhibit

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is featuring the first major exhibition of the State Historical Society’s clothing collection.

The “Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style" exhibit is free to the public and on view through November 2022. It features more than 450 garments and accessories, and explores the role clothing has played, and continues to play, in the region.

“We are showcasing the everyday fashions of North Dakotans shaped by elements including weather, career choices, cultural traditions, available resources and pop culture,” Exhibitions Manager David Newell said.

Featured pieces range from Indigenous garments to sports jerseys to a suit from Gov. Doug Burgum. Visitors also have the opportunity to see the coronation gown and sash of 2018 Miss America and Bismarck native Cara Mund.

For more information, call 701-328-2666 or go to https://statemuseum.nd.gov/exhibits/fashion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0