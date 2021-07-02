Heritage Center exhibits ceramic artist's works

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is featuring the work of a Fargo ceramic artist.

“Ancient Earth: Ceramic Endeavors by Brad Bachmeier” includes 26 selections of Bachmeier’s ceramic artwork created over the past 12 years that demonstrate his philosophical approach of “honoring humankind’s ancient and universal partnership with clay.”

Bachmeier is a professor of art education at Minnesota State University Moorhead who has won several state and national awards.

The free exhibit of his works can be viewed during regular hours at the center on the state Capitol grounds: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0