 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haunted Fort returns to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park
0 Comments

Haunted Fort returns to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
102419-nws-haunt5.jpg

Unexplained noises and pop-up scares around every corner keep visitors on high alert while at the Haunted Fort south of Mandan.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The annual Haunted Fort holiday attraction at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is returning after being canceled last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haunted Fort held around Halloween centers around rumors that the rebuilt home of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer is haunted. Custer left the fort to head to his infamous defeat and death at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.

The Haunted Fort builds off the myths and legends of paranormal activity that construction workers, visitors and staff have reported over the years since Fort Abraham Lincoln was rebuilt in 1989. The annual event brings up to 9,000 visitors to the park, from North Dakota and surrounding states.

The Haunted Fort begins this Friday and Saturday, and continues each Friday and Saturday in October. Go to www.hauntedfort.com for more information or to buy tickets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News