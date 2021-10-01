Haunted Fort returns to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

The annual Haunted Fort holiday attraction at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is returning after being canceled last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haunted Fort held around Halloween centers around rumors that the rebuilt home of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer is haunted. Custer left the fort to head to his infamous defeat and death at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.

The Haunted Fort builds off the myths and legends of paranormal activity that construction workers, visitors and staff have reported over the years since Fort Abraham Lincoln was rebuilt in 1989. The annual event brings up to 9,000 visitors to the park, from North Dakota and surrounding states.

The Haunted Fort begins this Friday and Saturday, and continues each Friday and Saturday in October. Go to www.hauntedfort.com for more information or to buy tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0