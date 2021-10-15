Halloween-themed painting class set at Bismarck library

Artist Nicole Gagner will host a Halloween-themed painting class at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Participants will create a Halloween scene using acrylic paint on canvas. All instructions and supplies will be provided. The class is open to middle school students, high school students and adults.
Sessions will be offered at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the library's lower-level Meeting Room A. Preregistration is required. Contact Sarah Matthews at the Adult Programming Desk, 701-355-1485 or smatthews@bismarcklibrary.org.
