Greg Wilhelmi paintings to go on display

The art of Greg Wilhelmi will be on display at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association in March.

Wilhelmi’s paintings reflect a variety of life’s explorations and travels, encompassing studies of Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and his favorite subject, the American West.

Exhibition dates are March 3 through March 28. Member Artist Ken Yetter will have photographs of his travels in India, Ireland, Alaska and North Dakota on display in the Member Artist Gallery at the same time.

A reception for the artists will be held March 6 from 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. Contact Bismarck Art & Galleries Association for more information at 701-223-5986.

