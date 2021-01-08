 Skip to main content
Grand Forks paper sculptor displays art in Bismarck

An exhibit by Grand Forks paper sculptor Bradford Hansen-Smith is on display at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

“Not Seen Before” will be shown through Feb. 20. Work by member fabric artist Sister Nancy Gunderson will be on display in the small gallery.

An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibit is sponsored by Pete and Cathy Silbernagel and Josh and Rachel Silbernagel, and in part by the North Dakota Council on the Arts and The Thomas and Frances Leach Foundation.

