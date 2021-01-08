Governor’s Awards for the Arts recipients named

Gov. Doug Burgum has named the winners of the 2021 Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

Recipients are: Arts in Education, Dr. JoAnn Miller, Fargo; Arts Organization, Minot Area Council of the Arts; Individual Achievement, Melissa Gordan, Bismarck, and David Trottier, Rugby; Individual Cultural Heritage, Rex Cook, Dickinson; and Private Business, Enderlin Municipal Fine Arts Association with Maryhill Manor, Enderlin.

The Governor’s Awards for the Arts were established in 1977 as a way of recognizing people and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the arts throughout the state.

The online awards ceremony honoring this year’s recipients will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. The public event is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/governors-awards-arts.

The event is sponsored by the governor's office and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

