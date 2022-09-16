Girl Scouts to host Believe In Girls STEM event

The Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons will host a Believe In Girls event Oct. 1 at the Career Academy and Technical Center in Bismarck. The event will feature science, technology, engineering and math-related activities.

The BIG event from 1-4 p.m. introduces girls of every age and their families to STEM – whether they’re programming robots, building a bridge, learning code, caring for animals or piloting a flight simulator. Tickets are $10 for children in grades K-12 and can be purchased on gsdakotahorizons.org.