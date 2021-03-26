 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geocaching anniversary being marked at Buckstop Junction

Geocaching anniversary being marked at Buckstop Junction

{{featured_button_text}}

Geocachers from around North Dakota will gather at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck on Saturday to celebrate 20 years of geocaching in the state and North Dakota's oldest active geocache.

Geocaching involves using navigational techniques such as a GPS receiver to find hidden items using posted clues. On March 25, 2001, a geocacher known as “Dakota” hid a container near Buckstop Junction. Over the last 20 years, it has been found by more than 1,000 geocachers from around the world.

Saturday's event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. is open to the public. Buckstop Junction is at 3805 E. Bismarck Expressway. Parking and entry will be at the east entrance.

For more information, go to https://www.ndgca.org or https://www.geocaching.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller speaks to the producers of "The Ravine"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News