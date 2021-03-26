Geocaching anniversary being marked at Buckstop Junction

Geocachers from around North Dakota will gather at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck on Saturday to celebrate 20 years of geocaching in the state and North Dakota's oldest active geocache.

Geocaching involves using navigational techniques such as a GPS receiver to find hidden items using posted clues. On March 25, 2001, a geocacher known as “Dakota” hid a container near Buckstop Junction. Over the last 20 years, it has been found by more than 1,000 geocachers from around the world.

Saturday's event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. is open to the public. Buckstop Junction is at 3805 E. Bismarck Expressway. Parking and entry will be at the east entrance.

For more information, go to https://www.ndgca.org or https://www.geocaching.com/.

