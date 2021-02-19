Gateway to Science joins Museums for All

Gateway to Science in Bismarck has joined Museums for All, a program that offers reduced admission to low-income people.

Those who receive federal food assistance can visit the facility in the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex for $3 per person, with a maximum of four people, by presenting their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Museums for All is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. It's available at more than 500 museums across the country.

For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0