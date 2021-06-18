Gateway to Science hosting Summer STEM Spectacular

Gateway to Science in Bismarck will host a Summer STEM Spectacular on Saturday, June 26, from 1-4 p.m.
The quarterly event fills the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex and surrounding outdoor areas with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities for all ages.
Gateway to Science members will have early access beginning at 12:30 p.m. The doors will open for the general public at 1 p.m. All activities are free.
For more information, go to www.gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.
