Gateway to Science hosting Free Family Day
North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is hosting a Free Family Day on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

The Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex and surrounding outdoor areas will be filled with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities for all ages.

Gateway to Science members will have early access beginning at 12:30 pm, and the event will open for the general public a half hour later.

All activities will be free. The regular exhibit gallery also will be open, with $6 admission for nonmembers.

The Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex is at 1810 Schafer St. For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.

