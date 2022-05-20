Garrison-Max Ambulance hosting EMS Kid Event at Fort Stevenson State Park

The Garrison-Max Ambulance will host the annual EMS Kid Event at Fort Stevenson State Park on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. in the Garrison Bay Marina.
Local public service entities, activities and tours of the many types of emergency personnel equipment will be featured.
The event is free. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison.
For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576, e-mail fssp@nd.gov or check Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.