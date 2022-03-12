 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gallery 522 sets Henjum exhibition

“Petals, Paintings and Unique Wearable Art by McShane Designs” will open on Thursday with a spring show reception from 3-5 p.m. at Gallery 522 in Bismarck. 

The exhibition features pieces from Katherine Henjum. Henjum is an operatic performer/teacher who recently retired from the music faculty at the University of Mary. She creates wearable art pieces in a wide range of colors, styles and uses. Pieces include purses, pouches, sachets and hats.

Original paintings by regional artists also are on exhibit at the gallery on the lower level of the Anderson Building at 200 W. Main Ave. Gallery hours are from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, go to www.gallery522.com.

