Gallery 522 moves in Bismarck; sets opening reception

Gallery 522 in Bismarck has moved and an opening reception is set for Thursday from 4-6 p.m. 

“We are excited to share our two-story atrium downtown gallery space with the public,” Director Stephanie Delmore said. “We also look forward to hosting changing exhibits along with cultural events." 

The cooperative features original paintings, handcrafted artisan dolls and wearable art by regional and nationally recognized artists.

Gallery 522 is at 120 N. Third St. It's open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment. For more information call 701-319-0894.

