Gallery 522 features Sprynczynatyk art; sets grand opening

Gallery 522 in Bismarck features international artist Ric Sprynczynatyk for the gallery's grand opening set Thursday from 4-7 p.m. 

Sprynczynatyk, a Bismarck native, has created skies at the Bismarck Airport, Space Aliens and Fiesta Villa Restaurants, the Bismarck Library and Sleepy Hollow Theatre’s productions. He has been with SKY ART since 1993 and painted clouds in the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, the five acre Venetian in Macau, China, and an 18-hole underground golf course in Japan.

Gallery 522 is at 120 N. Third St. It's open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment. For more information call 701-319-0894.

