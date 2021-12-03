 Skip to main content
Gallery 522 features Henjum art

Gallery 522 in Bismarck is featuring a show by McShane Designs artist Katherine Henjum into the new year.

Henjum is an operatic performer/teacher who recently retired from the music faculty at the University of Mary. She creates wearable art pieces in a wide range of colors, styles and uses. Pieces include purses, sachets, phone pouches, belts and credit card holders.

Original paintings by regional artists also are on exhibit at the gallery on the lower level of the Anderson Building at 200 W. Main Ave. For more information call 701-319-0894.

