 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free food, movie at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark
0 Comments

Free food, movie at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Free food and a movie will be featured at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Friday.

The showing of "Little Big League" is sponsored by the Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and American Bank Center. The 1994 film tells the story of 12-year-old Billy Heywood, who has been gifted ownership of the Minnesota Twins.

Free food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Food will include cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. The Larks will provide entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin when it gets dark, approximately at 9 p.m.

For more information, go to Larksbaseball.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News