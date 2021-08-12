Free food, movie at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark

Free food and a movie will be featured at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Friday.

The showing of "Little Big League" is sponsored by the Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and American Bank Center. The 1994 film tells the story of 12-year-old Billy Heywood, who has been gifted ownership of the Minnesota Twins.

Free food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Food will include cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. The Larks will provide entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin when it gets dark, approximately at 9 p.m.

For more information, go to Larksbaseball.com.

