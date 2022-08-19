Free family day set at Gateway to Science

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is hosting a Free Family Day on Saturday.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. at the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex. Guests can proceed through the activities at their own pace.

The day's theme will be space and aeronautics. The first images of the Webb Telescope will be on display and activity stations include a space training obstacle course, slingshots, Alka-Seltzer rockets, Segway, telescopes, Occulus virtual reality, paper airplane contest, rotocopters, mini stomp rockets, pipette by numbers, space suits and pressure and preschool activity areas.

All family day activities are free. The regular exhibit gallery will offer nonmembers a reduced admission of $3 per person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members have free admission to the gallery.

For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.