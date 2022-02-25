Free Family Day set at Gateway to Science

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is hosting a Free Family Day on Saturday.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. at the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex. Guests can proceed through the activities at their own pace.

Two gallery exhibits will be featured -- the chain reaction table and the new Anatomage virtual dissection table, which shows human and animal anatomy in technologically advanced 3D.

The Prairie Rose Lions Club will host a vision screening station at the event.

All Family Day activities are free. The regular exhibit gallery will offer nonmembers a reduced admission of $3 per person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members have free admission to the gallery.

For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.

