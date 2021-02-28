Fourth of July festivities in Mandan returning to normal this summer

Mandan's traditional Fourth of July festivities that attract thousands of people to the city will return to normal this summer, after being modified last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Art in the Park festival and annual Independence Day Parade were canceled in 2020, though they were replaced by a downsized "Mandan Market" in Dykshoorn Park and a privately organized Independence Day Cruise through town. Those events will return to normal this year, according to the Mandan Progress Organization.

“We’re excited to get back to business as usual,” MPO Board President Layn Mudder said. “Committees have been busy prepping for the summer event season and I’m happy to announce that registration for the parade is now live.”

Mandan has hosted the Art in the Park Festival on July 3-4 for more than 40 years, and both the Fourth of July Parade and Mandan Rodeo Days for 140 years. This year's parade theme is “Saluting Those Who Serve” -- and not just in support of the military.

“Our 2021 theme is carried over from last year’s canceled event,” Parade Chairman Dennis Friesz said. “Prior to the pandemic, the theme was in support of our armed services. Now, the definition of those who serve includes first responders, health care workers, frontline workers and more.”