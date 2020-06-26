Fort Stevenson State Park visitor appreciation event set Sunday

Fort Stevenson State Park has scheduled its 2020 Visitor Appreciation Event for Sunday.
Visitors are offered free daily admission into the park on Lake Sakakawea in McLean County for musical entertainment on the Guardhouse lawn. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and are asked to take coronavirus precautions.
Featured performances include the Moon Cats playing folk music at noon and 2 p.m., and The Little Bluestems playing bluegrass, country and gospel at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576, e-mail fssp@nd.gov or go to Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.
