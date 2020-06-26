Fort Stevenson State Park visitor appreciation event set Sunday

Fort Stevenson State Park visitor appreciation event set Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Stevenson State Park has scheduled its 2020 Visitor Appreciation Event for Sunday.

Visitors are offered free daily admission into the park on Lake Sakakawea in McLean County for musical entertainment on the Guardhouse lawn. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and are asked to take coronavirus precautions.

Featured performances include the Moon Cats playing folk music at noon and 2 p.m., and The Little Bluestems playing bluegrass, country and gospel at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576, e-mail fssp@nd.gov or go to Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump is a 'spiritual danger,' evangelical writers warn
Entertainment

Trump is a 'spiritual danger,' evangelical writers warn

PHILADELPHIA - Ron Sider started with a laugh and a prayer. "Lord have mercy," he replied with a chuckle when Clout asked why it was necessary to compile a collection of essays in a book titled "The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump: 30 Evangelicals on Justice, Truth and Moral Integrity." Sider is an emeritus professor of theology, holistic ministry, and public policy at Palmer Theological ...

+6
Review: In 'Athlete A,' an abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics
Entertainment

Review: In 'Athlete A,' an abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics

  • Updated

One of the most tragic lines in the powerful and damning documentary “Athlete A,” about sexual abuse in the USA Gymnastics, comes when the gymnast Jamie Dantzscher says Larry Nassar — the osteopathic physician who in his 29 years as the USA Gymnastics women’s team's doctor u sed medical treatment as a guise for molesting hundreds of young athletes — was the only nice adult among the team staff.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Irresistible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News