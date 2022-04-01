Fort Stevenson State Park sets maple sugaring event

Tapping maple trees for syrup will take place at Fort Stevenson State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.

Fort Stevenson State Park staff will demonstrate how to tap trees, collect sap and turn it into maple syrup. Hear about the history of maple syrup and the equipment used to make it. Take a horse drawn wagon ride, see how to make sugar on the snow and listen to live music.

A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served by the Friends of Fort Stevenson starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Maple cotton candy and maple popcorn will be available for purchase.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison.

For more information, call 701-337-5576 or go to fssp@nd.gov.

