Fort Stevenson State Park sets Flakes of Fury Fat Tire Bike Race

Fort Stevenson State Park and Val’s Cyclery of Minot will host a Flakes of Fury Fat Tire Bike Race at the state park on Jan. 21.

The 10.5-mile race begins at 1 p.m. and will wind through the Northern Pine Loop of the park. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in men’s and women’s divisions.

Online registration is required. Register by Jan. 16 for $35 per person and after Jan. 16 cost is $45 per person. Registration closes at noon Jan. 21. Cost includes a soup and sandwich meal.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison.

For more information, call 701-337-5576 or email fssp@nd.gov.

