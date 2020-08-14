Fort Stevenson State Park hosts regatta, beach party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting the 8th Annual Fort Stevenson Regatta and the Garrison Chamber of Commerce Beach Party on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Coronavirus-related precautions will be in place.

The regatta starts with a captain’s meeting at 9 a.m. in the de Trobriand Lodge. Racing begins at noon, with the course length between 8 and 10 miles based on weather conditions. Spectators can view the race from the park’s bluffs overlooking Lake Sakakawea and from the Guardhouse Lawn. There is no fee, though the park charges a $7 vehicle daily entrance fee.

The Beach Party for all ages is from 5-11 p.m. It will include carnival-style entertainment, games and live music. Admission is $10 per person. Pre-K and under are free. People with questions can call 1-800-799-4242.

The park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576, e-mail fssp@nd.gov or go to Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.

