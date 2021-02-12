Fort Stevenson plans Snow Moon hike

Fort Stevenson State Park is offering a candlelit snow trail experience under the full moon of Feb. 27, known as the Snow Moon.
A 1-mile trail will be illuminated from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants can hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or kicksled the trail. Some snow and ski equipment is available for rent.
The event takes place on the North Pine Loop, a qualifying trail for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department’s 12 Months-12 Hikes Challenge. Updates including changes due to weather or snow conditions will be available on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.
The park is 3 miles south of Garrison. A $7 vehicle entrance fee is required unless a current state park permit is displayed.