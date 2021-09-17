Fort Mandan hosting Twilight Hike

Fort Mandan State Historic Site at Washburn is hosting the 2021 Twilight Hike from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free tour will be hosted by nationally certified interpreters who will guide participants from the Fort Mandan Visitor Center along the trail beside the Missouri River.

Visitors will have the opportunity to light the path using candles and lanterns provided by staff who will relate stories about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The event also will include a guided tour through the fort.

“The tour allows the public to see Fort Mandan from a different perspective,” Interpretive Coordinator Ashli Laducer said. “We give tours during the day, but the fort is rarely seen at night. Our staff enjoy getting into character and hosting this event.”

