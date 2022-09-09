Fort Mandan hosting Twilight Hike

Fort Mandan State Historic Site at Washburn will host the 2022 Twilight Hike on Friday, Sept. 23, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The free public tour will be hosted by nationally certified interpreters who will guide participants from the Fort Mandan Visitor Center along the trail beside the Missouri River. Visitors will have the opportunity to light the path using candles and lanterns provided by staff who will relate stories about the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

At Fort Mandan, participants will have a guided tour through the fort, where rooms will be illuminated by fireplaces and punched tin lanterns to demonstrate how the men would have lived during the dark and cold winter evenings.

“The tour allows the public to see Fort Mandan from a different perspective,” Interpretive Coordinator Ashli Laducer said. “We give tours during the day, but the fort is rarely seen at night. Our staff enjoy getting into character and hosting this event.”

For more information, contact Laducer at 701-462-8535.