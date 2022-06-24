Former Governors' Mansion to host Fourth of July event

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is hosting a “Watermelon and Music” event from 2-3:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Bismarck-based band Wildly Appropriate will perform garage rock originals and renditions of well-loved tunes. Band members are Bart Goop, Bryce Mack, Gus Lingren, Sky Froelich and Sonda Sauers.
The event at 320 E Ave B is free and lemonade and slices of watermelon will be available from 1 p.m. until closing. Children must be accompanied by an adult and attendees should bring a chair or blanket for the outdoor event.