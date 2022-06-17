Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site hosting rock painting event

The Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site will be hosting a rock painting event June 21 from 1-3 p.m. in conjunction with the Bismarck Rocks project.
Participants can paint or draw something cheerful or uplifting on rocks that can be placed in a safe public outdoor spot for others to find. Rocks and paint will be provided or participants can bring their own. Cookies and lemonade will be served. The outdoor event is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The mansion is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.