 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Governors' Mansion sets holiday events

  • 0

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host its free annual Holiday Open House this Sunday and next Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1-4 p.m. each day.

Participants can visit with Santa from 1-3 p.m., craft holiday ornaments, enjoy refreshments and take a self-guided tour of the mansion, which will be decorated for the holiday season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On Dec. 10, from 2-4 p.m., visitors are invited to help decorate the Christmas tree with handcrafted ornaments. Craft items will be available to make a variety of ornaments and tree trimmings. All ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

On Dec. 23 at 4 and 4:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy a favorite Christmas story and a sweet treat.

All events are free. The Former Governors' Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cheryl Burke says she would return to 'Dancing with the Stars' as a judge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News