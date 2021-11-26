 Skip to main content
Former Governors' Mansion sets holiday events

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck will host its free annual Holiday Open House this Sunday and next Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1-4 p.m. each day.

Participants can visit with Santa, enjoy refreshments and take a self-guided tour of the mansion, which will be decorated for the holiday season.

On Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m., visitors are invited to help decorate the Christmas tree with handcrafted ornaments. Craft items will be available to make a variety of ornaments and tree trimmings. All ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

On Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., visitors can enjoy a favorite Christmas story and a sweet treat.

All events are free. The Former Governors' Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B.

