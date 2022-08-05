Former Governors’ Mansion hosts ice cream social

The annual Ice Cream Social at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 with an expanded schedule of activities to celebrate Bismarck's 150th anniversary.
The event is a free family program of music, history and refreshments. Free hot dogs, ice cream, a petting zoo, children's games, face painting and flowers will be available. The site is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.
The afternoon history program will include a performance by musicians John Lardinois, known locally as Fiddlin Johnny, and his father John Jay Lardinois, an El Zagal Shrine Duster Club antique car display in front of the mansion, a 1917 fire engine on the mansion's north side and the United Tribes Technical College Color Guard will present colors.
The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the free “Capital in Farm Country” walking tour beginning at Camp Hancock State Historic Site, 101 E. Main St., and ending at the Former Governors’ Mansion. The tour covers a mile and lasts about an hour.
Seating will be available, but the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion.