 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Governors’ Mansion hosts ice cream social

  • 0

The annual Ice Cream Social at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 with an expanded schedule of activities to celebrate Bismarck's 150th anniversary.

The event is a free family program of music, history and refreshments. Free hot dogs, ice cream, a petting zoo, children's games, face painting and flowers will be available. The site is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.

The afternoon history program will include a performance by musicians John Lardinois, known locally as Fiddlin Johnny, and his father John Jay Lardinois, an El Zagal Shrine Duster Club antique car display in front of the mansion, a 1917 fire engine on the mansion's north side and the United Tribes Technical College Color Guard will present colors.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the free “Capital in Farm Country” walking tour beginning at Camp Hancock State Historic Site, 101 E. Main St., and ending at the Former Governors’ Mansion. The tour covers a mile and lasts about an hour.

People are also reading…

Seating will be available, but the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man sentenced over shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News