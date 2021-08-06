 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Governors’ Mansion hosts ice cream social
0 Comments

Former Governors’ Mansion hosts ice cream social

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Ice Cream Social at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is a free family program of music, history and refreshments. Free hot dogs and ice cream will be available. The site is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.

The afternoon history program will include a performance by Bismarck musician Colleen Reinhardt. The late Dr. Herb Wilson, longtime board member of the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors' Mansion, will be honored.

Seating will be available, but the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Aniston credits extreme moderation for her youthful looks

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News