Former Governors’ Mansion hosts ice cream social

The annual Ice Cream Social at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is a free family program of music, history and refreshments. Free hot dogs and ice cream will be available. The site is at 320 E. Ave. B in Bismarck.

The afternoon history program will include a performance by Bismarck musician Colleen Reinhardt. The late Dr. Herb Wilson, longtime board member of the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors' Mansion, will be honored.

Seating will be available, but the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion.

