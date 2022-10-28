 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Governors’ Mansion hosting Halloween open house, story time

The Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site is hosting a Halloween open house and story time this weekend.

The open house from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and story time at 4 p.m. Sunday are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Former Governors’ Mansion is at the corner of Fourth Street and Avenue B in Bismarck. It will be decorated for Halloween and open for exploration of all levels including the basement. Candy will be available while it lasts at the front door. Sunday's story time will include a Halloween story and sweet treat. 

