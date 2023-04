The Folsom Prison Experience will be coming to the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

A semi-immersive tribute drama featuring Jay Ernest as Johnny Cash and Kat Perkins as June Carter recreates the recorded shows Cash played at the Folsom Prison on Jan. 13, 1968.

Tickets will be available online 11 a.m. Friday at JadePresents.com, etix.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or at the Bismarck Event Center’s Box Office.