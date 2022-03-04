Films announced for North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival

The Human Family nonprofit has announced selections for the second annual North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival.

The festival will screen films in-person April 21-23 at the Fargo Theatre. Online screenings will take place from April 23 through March 1 through the festival’s virtual portal.

The film lineup features 21 films from nine countries, including two world premieres, nine U.S. premieres and seven regional premieres. A list of the films can be found at https://nderff22.eventive.org/films.

The official program for the festival will be released on Monday, March 14. Passes go on sale Wednesday, March 16, for the in-person and virtual festival. Tickets to individual events go on sale Wednesday, March 23. For more information, go to www.NDERFF.org.

