Fargo artist featured on Capitol's 18th floor

Photos by lifelong North Dakota resident and fine art landscape photographer Scott Seiler are being featured on the 18th observatory floor of the state Capitol in Bismarck through the end of the year.

Seiler grew up on a ranch near Raleigh and now lives in Fargo. He specializes in original photography, prints, framed art, canvas and metal wall art, greeting cards and commissioned work. His perspective is shaped by his love of rural architecture and cropland, according to the North Dakota Council on the Arts.