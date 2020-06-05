Family Day Riverwalk accepting vendor reservations

The Family Day Riverwalk Committee is accepting reservations from local businesses, entrepreneurs, service groups, clubs and nonprofits.
The 5th Annual Family Day Riverwalk is scheduled Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bismarck's Sertoma Park. The free event includes vendors, food, music and family activities.
Space for vendors is limited. Registration is at www.familydayriverwalk.com.
