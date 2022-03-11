Families Around the World set at library

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s third annual Families Around the World event is scheduled Monday, March 21.
The event embraces the community's diversity and celebrates the unique cultures. It will include music and dancing presentations, guest exhibitors at information tables, hands-on activities and craft projects, and food samples.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public.
The library presents Families Around the World in partnership with Global Neighbors, Bismarck Public Schools and the Bismarck Library Foundation Inc.