 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Families Around the World set at library

  • 0

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s third annual Families Around the World event is scheduled Monday, March 21.

The event embraces the community's diversity and celebrates the unique cultures. It will include music and dancing presentations, guest exhibitors at information tables, hands-on activities and craft projects, and food samples.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

The library presents Families Around the World in partnership with Global Neighbors, Bismarck Public Schools and the Bismarck Library Foundation Inc.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Batman’ spinoff ‘The Pengiun’ starring Colin Farrell coming to HBO Max

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News