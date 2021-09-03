Fall art show accepting entries

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will host the 77th Annual Fall Art Show “Autumn Artistry” Oct. 5-29.
The annual exhibit is open to all artists ages 18 and older. Artists may submit up to two original works created in the last two years in any medium. Main gallery entries may not exceed 24-by-30 inches including the frame. The entry fee is $30 for association members and $35 for nonmembers.
Artists may also submit up to two miniature entries -- up to 11-by-14 inches including the frame. The entry fee is $8 for two entries or $5 for one entry.
Entry forms are available at www.bismarck-art.org. For more information, call 701-223-5986.