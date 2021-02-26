'Faces of Easter' set at Dakota Stage theater

Surprise Church and the Arts for All nonprofit will present a five-week drama series next month featuring portrayals of Biblical characters.
"Faces of Easter" will be every Wednesday in March at Dakota Stage theater in Bismarck. The shows will be infused with other art, including live original music.
The show is free; donations are accepted. For tickets or more information, go to facesofeaster.org.
