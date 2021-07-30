Entertainment set at Garrison Bay Marina

Club de Skinautique out of Bottineau will perform in the Garrison Bay Marina on Saturday.

The club will first host a ski show fun day geared for youth ages 9 and up interested in learning more about water skiing, beginning at 2 p.m. The club's show featuring trick skiing, pyramids and jumps is at 5 p.m. A concert by the band Classic Rhythm will follow at 6:30 p.m. The night will wrap up with a lighted boat parade.

Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting the night of entertainment. People who attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Those interested in entering the parade should contact the park office at 701-337-5576.

The entertainment is free, though the park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Concessions will be available for purchase. Donations to the ski club are welcome. People interested in the ski fun day should contact the park office to register, as space might be limited.

Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison.

