Entertainment briefs

Free Family Day set at Gateway to Science

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is hosting a Free Family Day on Saturday.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. at the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex. Guests can proceed through the activities at their own pace.

Two gallery exhibits will be featured — the chain reaction table and the new Anatomage virtual dissection table, which shows human and animal anatomy in technologically advanced 3D.

The Prairie Rose Lions Club will host a vision screening station at the event.

All Family Day activities are free. The regular exhibit gallery will offer nonmembers a reduced admission of $3 per person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members have free admission to the gallery.

For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.

U-Mary to present Mozart masterpiece

The University of Mary is conducting two performances of Mozart’s comedic masterpiece “Così fan tutte.”

The performances are at 3 p.m. Sunday with the Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. in Bismarck, and at 7 p.m. Monday in Arno Gustin Hall on campus, with pianist Rhonda Gowen.

“This young cast of six University of Mary singers is incredibly talented, ranging from freshman to senior,” said Melissa McCann, assistant music professor and performance director. “This will be the first fully staged opera with orchestra that the students will have performed since 2019.”

Tickets for the debut performance can be purchased at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children. Monday’s evening performance is free to the public.

For more information, go to http://www.mvco.net/schedule.html or www.umary.edu.

Used book sale set at Bismarck library

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library group is holding its Spring Used Book Sale next Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5.

There will be more than 50,000 used books for sale, at $1 per pound. CDs, DVDs and other items are priced separately. Proceeds fund special purchases and projects at the downtown library.

Sale hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library is at 515 N. Fifth St. The lobby display through March is highlighting the art of Steve Holmes, a landscape artist who began painting wildlife in 1991. His works have been published by Ducks Unlimited; Walleye Unlimited; and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Children’s Choir schedules concert

The Central Dakota Children’s Choir will present its annual “CDCC Limited Edition Concert Series” on Sunday, March 6.

Performances are at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Auditorium. The first concert will feature Bel Canto, the fifth- and sixth-grade choir; and Cantus, the high school mixed choir. The second concert will showcase Jubilate, the third- and fourth-grade choir; Kantorei, the seventh- and eighth-grade choir; and Angelica, the high school women’s choir.

Each choir will perform a broad selection of music.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets purchased in advance are $2 cheaper. For more information, go to www.aboutcdcc.org.

