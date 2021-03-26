 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Effort will bring art to rural North Dakota

Effort will bring art to rural North Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Council on the Arts and the state Department of Transportation are partnering on an effort to bring art to rural North Dakota.

"Arts Across the Prairie -- Placemaking in Rural North Dakota" will bring large-scale public artwork to North Dakota’s eight regions. Each work will reflect the history, landscape and cultural heritage of that region.

The effort will contribute to pull-outs and signage at selected sites, giving the public a safe and convenient way to view the artwork.

The program has roughly a $4 million budget over seven years and is already underway in northwest North Dakota. Funds are being raised regionally and nationally.

For more information, go to arts.nd.gov/arts-across-prairie.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller speaks to the producers of "The Ravine"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News