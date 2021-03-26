Effort will bring art to rural North Dakota

The North Dakota Council on the Arts and the state Department of Transportation are partnering on an effort to bring art to rural North Dakota.

"Arts Across the Prairie -- Placemaking in Rural North Dakota" will bring large-scale public artwork to North Dakota’s eight regions. Each work will reflect the history, landscape and cultural heritage of that region.

The effort will contribute to pull-outs and signage at selected sites, giving the public a safe and convenient way to view the artwork.

The program has roughly a $4 million budget over seven years and is already underway in northwest North Dakota. Funds are being raised regionally and nationally.

For more information, go to arts.nd.gov/arts-across-prairie.

